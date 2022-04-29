Energy Alert
Arkansas State Police investigation shooting involving West Memphis officer

Nickalous Jones
Nickalous Jones(Crittenden County Jail)
By Kelli Cook
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WEST MEMPIHS, Ark. (WMC) - Arkansas State Police are investigating the shooting of a 24-year-old Memphis man on Thursday night.

According to investigators, the man was shot by a West Memphis police officer.

An employee that was working at the time said the suspect was taking food.

When the alleged shoplifter ran outside he dropped kool-aid, canned sausages, chips and other items.

The theft nearly cost him his life and possibly an officer’s.

“I called police and the guys run out of the store. We went outside and saw police driving down the street, so I basically flagged them down and pointed and when they rolled up on them, the next thing we know, we heard gunshots,” said Family Dollar employee Artavius Thompson.

According to Arkansas State Police, West Memphis Police caught the suspect near 18th and Broadway.

24-year-old Nickalous Reed Jones of Memphis allegedly shot at police and police returned fire striking him in the leg.

Jones was taken to a Memphis hospital where he is recovering from non-life-threatening injuries.

Arkansas State police were brought in to investigate, since force was used.

“Just by the grace of God, we didn’t end up with a death, you know or him losing his life from his actually shooting at police,” said West Memphis Mayor Marco McClendon.

McClendon says store surveillance and dashcam footage from the officers’ vehicles shows what happened.

The evidence will likely be turned over to Crittenden County prosecuting attorney to determine if the officer was justified to use deadly force.

However, investigators won’t have officer body-worn camera footage because West Memphis officers don’t have them just yet.

Last month, the West Memphis City council approved the contract for the purchase of 26 body-worn cameras.

A decision that was encouraged by the mayor.

“It’s always good to be transparent. I truly believe that the mayor and our police and the fire department work for the people of this city. We definitely need to be as accountable and transparent with information they may need,” said McClendon.

Mayor McClendon says the cameras have been ordered but they are on back order and it’s unclear when officers here will be outfitted with the new cameras.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

