Beale Street Music Festival kicks off at Liberty Park

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After a two-year hiatus, the Beale Street Music Festival is back though the virus that cancelled the 2020 and 2021 celebrations has already pulled the plug on some of the acts scheduled to perform this go-round.

The first band to hit the stage at Beale Street Music Festival was at 5:45 Friday, but at that time hundreds of people were still in line to get into the show. A line at Central and Early Maxwell snaked through the entrance to Liberty Park.

Amy Lavere of Memphis was one of the first acts to kick off the Festival. More Memphis acts will hit the stage Friday. Al Kapone and Three 6 Mafia both on the Friday Lineup.

Officials are expecting about 70,000 people to come to Liberty Park in Midtown, the 2022 home of Beale Street Music Festival, this weekend.

This is the first time the festival has been back since 2019. The last two years cancelled due to the pandemic but COVID-19 is still very much a back drop of the festival. On Friday some top acts had to cancel due to COVID-19- those acts Chevelle and Lindsey Buckingham.

However within hours of those announcements a few hours ago bands like Soul Asylum and Third Eye Blind were added to the line up.

Fans said there is still plenty to enjoy.

“Man getting out and enjoying life. It’s beautiful weather. I want to see Van Morrison,” one visitor said.

“I came here to see a lot of people- blues and rock and roll,” another concert goer said.

MATA is operating a rapid shuttle from Downtown that has stops on Southern and Central. There are two entrances to get into the Festival one at Southern and Early Maxwell, another at Central and Early Maxwell.

There are also paid parking lots within walking distance of the Festival.

