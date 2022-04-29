Energy Alert
Chevelle & Lindsey Buckingham drop out of BSMF due to COVID-19

What you need to know about parking during Beale Street Music Festival
What you need to know about parking during Beale Street Music Festival
By Hannah Wallsmith
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two performers announced Friday they will not be performing this weekend at Beale Street Music Festival.

BSMF spokesperson said in a social media post that Chevelle and Lindsey Buckingham have both tested positive for COVID-19 and will not be performing.

Chevelle was scheduled to perform Saturday and Buckingham on Sunday.

BSMF says they will have more announcements regarding lineups soon.

On Monday, the band Modest Mouse had canceled their BSMF performance also due to a positive COVID test but has since tested negative and will be performing.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

