Chevelle & Lindsey Buckingham drop out of BSMF due to COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two performers announced Friday they will not be performing this weekend at Beale Street Music Festival.

BSMF spokesperson said in a social media post that Chevelle and Lindsey Buckingham have both tested positive for COVID-19 and will not be performing.

Chevelle was scheduled to perform Saturday and Buckingham on Sunday.

BSMF says they will have more announcements regarding lineups soon.

On Monday, the band Modest Mouse had canceled their BSMF performance also due to a positive COVID test but has since tested negative and will be performing.

Chevelle and Lindsey Buckingham unfortunately had to drop out of Beale Street Music Festival due to COVID. We'll have more lineup announcements coming your way very soon!#BSMF #BSMF22 #memphisinmay #memphis pic.twitter.com/lKSvPI9BkI — Beale Street Music Festival (@BealeStMusicFes) April 29, 2022

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.