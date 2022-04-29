Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Cowboys, Texans address needs in first round of NFL draft

Saints own two picks in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. (Garland Gillen)
Saints own two picks in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. (Garland Gillen)(Garland Gillen)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 1:42 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KTRE) - The biggest question every NFL team’s general manager must ask on draft day is what will their strategy be?

Will they go after the pick that gives them the best player available at the time or do they go with a pick that addresses a need they have. Sometimes the second response will get the fans in an uproar. The Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans appear to have gone with that choice in the first round of the NFL Draft.

Texans GM Nick Caserio watched as their division rival Jacksonville started off the festivities by picking Georgia defensive end Travon Walker. New Texans head coach Lovie Smith wanted the team to improve at the cornerback and defensive back position. It seemed like the front office listened and went with Derek Stingley Jr. from LSU. Stingley has big time potential but did not play most of 2021 due to a foot injury so there are questions about how good he can be.

The Texans then addressed the offensive side of the ball with the 15th pick when they selected Kenyon Green, an offensive guard from Texas A&M. The Texans will look for him to compete to get a chance to get on the field and help protect Davis Mills.

Remaining Texans picks

  • Round 2, Pick No. 37
  • Round 3, Pick No. 68
  • Round 3, Pick No. 80 (From new Orleans)
  • Round 4, Pick No. 107 (From Cleveland)
  • Round 4, Pick No. 108
  • Round 5, Pick No. 170 (From New England)
  • Round 6, Pick No. 205 (From Green Bay)
  • Round 6, Pick No. 207 (From San Francisco)

The Cowboys had to watch as 23 picks were made before they went on the clock in round 1. Jerry Jones had plenty of ways he could have gone and he made the call to bring in Tulsa offensive tackle Tyler Smith. The Cowboys line took a hit in the offseason ,due to free agency. The team is hoping the metroplex native will become a good edge blocker for Dak Prescott.

Remaining Cowboys picks

  • Round 2, Pick No. 56
  • Round 3, Pick No. 88
  • Round 4, Pick No. 129
  • Round 5, Pick No. 155
  • Round 5, Pick No. 167
  • Round 5, Pick No. 176
  • Round 5, Pick No. 178
  • Round 6, Pick No. 193

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Witnesses at the scene said Ferguson and the driver of the vehicle, Alexander Blake Rouse, were...
Man charged with manslaughter after fight
Police in Oklahoma arrested 51-year-old Michael Geiger for the murder and rape of a young child.
‘Very disturbing’: Police arrest 51-year-old man for rape, murder of child at motel
The Ozark County Sheriff turned to social media this week in an effort to find the owner of a...
Ozark County, Mo. deputies return sunglasses after man who lost them in pursuit later arrested
Felon arrested in possession of firearm sentenced to prison with no chance of parole.
Arkansas Act 946 puts convicted criminal in prison without parole
The Cross County Sheriff's jail roster showed Maegan Morian was booked into the jail Wednesday...
Wynne High School teacher arrested, booked into jail

Latest News

The Tennessee Titans welcomed Arkansas WR Treylon Burks to Nashville on Friday. He was selected...
Titans introduce Arkansas WR Treylon Burks Friday in Nashville
Arkansas WR arrrives in Nashville
Titans introduce Arkansas WR Treylon Burks Friday in Nashville (Source: WSMV)
Williamson grad Roger McCreary faces off with McGill-Toolen grad Jalen Tolbert
Cowboys select SBC Player of the Year Jalen Tolbert in 3rd Round of NFL Draft
Tuckerman & Melbourne win Friday
2A-2 Championship: Tuckerman softball beats Cedar Ridge, Melbourne baseball beats Salem
BIC & EPC win Friday
2A-3 Championship: BIC baseball beats Rector, EPC softball beats Rector