Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Custodian surprised after receiving U.S. Citizenship

By Monae Stevens
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Friday, April 29, will be a day that a Jonesboro Visual Performing Arts School custodian will never forget.

Maria Guadalupe Luevanos thought she would be speaking with 2nd-grade students about the immigration process to end their unit, but instead, she was surprised with a celebration.

Originally from Mexico, Luevanos recently received her U.S. Citizenship after being in America for 22 years.

She said the journey to becoming a citizen was very difficult as she made many sacrifices to get to this point.

“She said it took a lot of years for her to learn the 100 questions she had to learn,” said Valerie Nieves, P.E. monitor and translator for Luevanos. “She told the kids in the gym she only had to learn 100 questions, but she was only asked about 6 to 10, so it was something that she really had to work hard on.”

Luevanos was welcomed with flowers, balloons, and cheers from students and staff at Jonesboro VPA as an official U.S. Citizen.

She added it feels good knowing the amount of support she has received from everyone.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Cross County Sheriff's jail roster showed Maegan Morian was booked into the jail Wednesday...
Wynne High School teacher arrested, booked into jail
Felon arrested in possession of firearm sentenced to prison with no chance of parole.
Arkansas Act 946 puts convicted criminal in prison without parole
In the suit, Rutledge claims the retailer used “reckless” and “deceptive” measures to sell...
Arkansas attorney general announces lawsuit against Family Dollar
The Ozark County Sheriff turned to social media this week in an effort to find the owner of a...
Ozark County, Mo. deputies return sunglasses after man who lost them in pursuit later arrested
A former Wynne Police Officer was fired following her arrest Monday night
“Doesn’t surprise me”: Community reacts over officer’s arrest

Latest News

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture said their turnout in Jonesboro was the largest they...
Free Tree Friday pays memory to pandemic victims
This year, fewer than 400 students across the state will receive the Governor’s Distinguished...
Five distinguished seniors earn academic honor
What you need to know about parking during Beale Street Music Festival
Third Eye Blind and Soul Asylum to replace Chevelle and Lindsey Buckingham at BSMF
The Haven of Northeast Arkansas assists victims of domestic violence.
Shelter gives advice on escaping domestic situations