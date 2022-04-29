Custodian surprised after receiving U.S. Citizenship

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Friday, April 29, will be a day that a Jonesboro Visual Performing Arts School custodian will never forget.

Maria Guadalupe Luevanos thought she would be speaking with 2nd-grade students about the immigration process to end their unit, but instead, she was surprised with a celebration.

Originally from Mexico, Luevanos recently received her U.S. Citizenship after being in America for 22 years.

She said the journey to becoming a citizen was very difficult as she made many sacrifices to get to this point.

“She said it took a lot of years for her to learn the 100 questions she had to learn,” said Valerie Nieves, P.E. monitor and translator for Luevanos. “She told the kids in the gym she only had to learn 100 questions, but she was only asked about 6 to 10, so it was something that she really had to work hard on.”

Luevanos was welcomed with flowers, balloons, and cheers from students and staff at Jonesboro VPA as an official U.S. Citizen.

She added it feels good knowing the amount of support she has received from everyone.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.