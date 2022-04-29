Energy Alert
Five distinguished seniors earn academic honor

By Chase Gage
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CAVE CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - A special group of graduating seniors in Northeast Arkansas represent their community like few can, and now, their possibilities are endless.

This year, fewer than 400 students across the state will receive the Governor’s Distinguished Scholarship, with five of those students from the Cave City High School.

“They are outstanding kids. These are good people,” High School Principal Marc Walling said.

Esther Beller, Austin Bailey, Britton Smith, Jonathan Townsley, and Dalton Hooker all scored at least a 32 on the ACT and held at least a 3.5 GPA, qualifying for the scholarship worth $40,000 over four years to any school in the state of Arkansas.

As for their future plans:

  • Beller will attend the University of Arkansas and pursue a degree in Accounting.
  • Bailey will attend Arkansas State University and pursue a degree in Mechanical Engineering.
  • Smith will attend the College of the Ozarks and play baseball while pursuing a degree in Business Administration.
  • Townsley will attend Harding University and pursue a degree in Mechanical Engineering.
  • Hooker will attend the University of Central Arkansas and pursue a degree in Communication Sciences.

All five are multi-sport athletes and said they carry their competitive spirit to the classroom.

In fact, four years ago, the school had four students receive the scholarship. The class of 2022 took that as a challenge.

They said having small classes that provide for one-on-one interaction goes a long way, demonstrating the school’s dedication to helping its students.

However, there may be one other secret weapon that sets Cave City apart.

“I think it’s the melons in the summer,” Bailey said.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

