Free Tree Friday pays memory to pandemic victims

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Making neighborhoods a little greener, that’s the goal of the Free Tree Friday’s promotion by the Arkansas Department of Agriculture.

During the pandemic, the program would give people trees to plant to honor those who lost their lives to COVID-19.

Even with cases falling, the department found there were still many benefits to handing out the trees.

“They can reduce noise impact emissions they suck up carbon they can also reduce your energy cost by providing shade and also runoff,” said County Forester Lee Chambers.

Chamber added the program will continue in the future.

“We are continuing this program as what we are calling free tree Friday,” he said. " To help reestablish trees in our community and help with air quality and stuff like that.”

The ADA has already made stops in Trumann, Monette, and other cities, with the goal of reducing energy costs and gas emissions, as well as helping with beautification projects across the region.

