Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Free Tree Friday pays memory to pandemic victims

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Making neighborhoods a little greener, that’s the goal of the Free Tree Friday’s promotion by the Arkansas Department of Agriculture.

During the pandemic, the program would give people trees to plant to honor those who lost their lives to COVID-19.

Even with cases falling, the department found there were still many benefits to handing out the trees.

“They can reduce noise impact emissions they suck up carbon they can also reduce your energy cost by providing shade and also runoff,” said County Forester Lee Chambers.

Chamber added the program will continue in the future.

“We are continuing this program as what we are calling free tree Friday,” he said. " To help reestablish trees in our community and help with air quality and stuff like that.”

The ADA has already made stops in Trumann, Monette, and other cities, with the goal of reducing energy costs and gas emissions, as well as helping with beautification projects across the region.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Cross County Sheriff's jail roster showed Maegan Morian was booked into the jail Wednesday...
Wynne High School teacher arrested, booked into jail
Felon arrested in possession of firearm sentenced to prison with no chance of parole.
Arkansas Act 946 puts convicted criminal in prison without parole
In the suit, Rutledge claims the retailer used “reckless” and “deceptive” measures to sell...
Arkansas attorney general announces lawsuit against Family Dollar
The Ozark County Sheriff turned to social media this week in an effort to find the owner of a...
Ozark County, Mo. deputies return sunglasses after man who lost them in pursuit later arrested
A former Wynne Police Officer was fired following her arrest Monday night
“Doesn’t surprise me”: Community reacts over officer’s arrest

Latest News

Maria Guadalupe Luevanos was met with a celebration by students at Jonesboro VPA after...
Custodian surprised after receiving U.S. Citizenship
This year, fewer than 400 students across the state will receive the Governor’s Distinguished...
Five distinguished seniors earn academic honor
What you need to know about parking during Beale Street Music Festival
Third Eye Blind and Soul Asylum to replace Chevelle and Lindsey Buckingham at BSMF
The Haven of Northeast Arkansas assists victims of domestic violence.
Shelter gives advice on escaping domestic situations