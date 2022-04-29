Increased police presence in downtown and midtown Memphis this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Music... basketball... and so much more!

Downtown and Midtown Memphis will draw thousands of visitors this weekend and law enforcement officers are ready to serve and protect.

Between the Beale Street Music Festival and the Grizzlies playoff run it’s going to be busy in the Bluff City for the next few days.

Thousands of music and NBA fans will converge on Downtown and Midtown Memphis this weekend.

Beale Street Music Festival kicks off in less than 24 hours and to keep music lover safe, Memphis Police say they’ve assigned 150 officers to patrol the grounds at Liberty Park.

“The inner-perimeter.... We’ll have officers stationed throughout the event all three days,” said Colonel Keith Watson. “There will be officers that you’ll see and you will not see as we protect those event goers.”

Besides the foot patrols, MPD says they’ll double security at entry points and utilize Skycop cameras.

“We expect over 60,000 individuals to take part in this weekend’s event,” said Colonel Watson. “There will be a lot of activity but you should see a Memphis Police officer on every corner surrounding Liberty Bowl Park Memorial Stadium.”

Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis says the department is also working on adding officers and supervisors in the entertainment district this weekend.

Downtown Memphis Commission President Paul Young says to expect that $5 fee to get on Beale Street as well.

“All solutions are on the table. So we’ll continue to talk about those things, some of them can be cost prohibitive,” said Young. “We want to do things that allow people to come down to this great entertainment district and have a good time but we also want people to be safe.”

MPD’s increased presence comes after a man was found shot in the 100 block of Beale Street around early Thursday morning.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says they’ve been contacted to assist on Beale Street.

They’ll also have a presence at the Beale Street Music Festival in Midtown this weekend.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.