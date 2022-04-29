Lyon baseball captures American Midwest Conference regular season championship

The Lyon College Scots baseball team punched their ticket to the American Midwest Conference post-season tournament as the number one seeded team after defeating the Hannibal-LaGrange Trojans 13-1 in seven innings on Friday afternoon to claim the outright AMC regular season championship.

The Scots, 33-19, earned the title by sweeping the Trojans over the weekend. Lyon College ends the regular baseball conference season with a 16-5 record.

Senior shortstop troy Strack started off the day with a solo home run over the left field fence for Lyon College in the bottom of the first inning. Senior centerfielder Aaron Hurd hit a sacrifice fly to bring home Joe Weatherford for a 2-0 lead.

The Scots scored again in the third inning when Hurd tripled to the gap in right-center and Weatherford scored on the play. Senior infielder Chris Lara doubled to left-center to bring in Hurd and C.C. Burrup homered over the right-center field wall to bring in Lara for a 6-0 lead.

In the fourth inning, senior pitcher Alan West tripled to right field and Strack scored on the play. Weatherford hit a sacrifice fly to centerfield to bring in West and Burrup was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and Hurd walked in for a 9-0 lead.

In the bottom of the fifth inning after the Trojans put up a run on the scoreboard, West singled in Strack, senior pitcher Jordan Olivera reached on a fielder’s choice that scored West. Hurd doubled in Olivera for a 12-1 lead.

In the sixth, Andrew Pitts doubled to bring in senior infielder Tristan Buschow.

West picked up his eighth win of the season, throwing four innings and striking out seven, including the entire Trojans side in the fourth inning.

The Scots will away their opponent for next week’s AMC tournament, which begins on May 3 in O’Fallon, Missouri at CarShield Field. The Scots won’t play until Wednesday, May 4 against the winner of Game 3.

