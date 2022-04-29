Man charged with manslaughter after fight

Energy Alert
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IZARD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Salem man has been charged with manslaughter after another person died following an argument.

The Izard County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash near a home on Hawk Lane in Horseshoe Bend on April 28

A news release said deputies found the victim, Corey Ferguson, in a ditch near the home, who was airlifted to the hospital, where he died shortly after.

Witnesses at the scene said Ferguson and the driver of the vehicle, Alexander Blake Rouse, were involved in a fight in which Rouse was sitting in the driver’s seat and Ferguson was standing outside the vehicle

Rouse, Ferguson, and another witness, Jamie King, had been traveling in Ferguson’s vehicle, and Rouse and King reportedly dropped Ferguson off at the home, and Ferguson told Rouse he could take his truck for a drive “for a while” and return to pick him up, according to deputies.

“After Rouse and King had not returned in the agreed-upon amount of time, Ferguson, Joice, and Hamilton then got into Joice’s vehicle to look for Rouse and King and met them a short while later on Hawk Lane in Horseshoe Bend,” the news release said.

Witnesses say Rouse sped off in the vehicle while Ferguson was holding on to the vehicle, with some stating he traveled at high speeds off the road and into the ditch.

Rouse eventually stopped the vehicle and fled on foot, leaving Ferguson behind in the ditch, according to deputies.

Law enforcement was able to learn Rouse fled to a home on Highway 354, and he was arrested soon after.

In an interview with investigators, Rouse confessed to using meth before the fight and confirmed details about how the fight went about, falling in line with the witnesses’ accounts of the incident.

Ferguson’s body has been submitted to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory for further examination.

Rouse is currently being held at the Izard County Detention Cetner.

