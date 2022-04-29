NEA HS Sports Scoreboard (4/28/22)
Thursday featured district action in baseball, softball, & track & field.
NEA HS Sports Scoreboard (4/28/22)
4A-3 Track & Field Championship Boys Results (Team champion: Valley View)
4A-3 Track & Field Championship Girls Results (Team champion: Valley View)
Hoxie 9, Walnut Ridge 6 (3A-3 Softball Semifinals)
Gosnell 10, Rivercrest 4 (3A-3 Softball Semifinals)
Hillcrest 10, Marked Tree 1 (1A-3 Baseball Championship)
Armorel 5, Mammoth Spring 4 (1A-3 Softball Championship)
Jonesboro 14, Paragould 1 (Baseball)
Jonesboro 11, Paragould 0 (Baseball)
Westside 14, Wynne 6 (Baseball)
Rector 3, Riverside 1 (2A-3 Softball Semifinals)
EPC 6, BIC 0 (2A-3 Softball Semifinals)
Rector 4, Riverside 2 (2A-3 Baseball Semifinals)
Gosnell 14, Piggott 3 (3A-3 Baseball Quarterfinals)
Rivercrest 5, Corning 0 (3A-3 Baseball Quarterfinals)
Melbourne 10, Tuckerman 0 (2A-2 Baseball Tournament)
Tuckerman 15, Midland 3 (2A-2 Softball Tournament)
Viola 15, Concord 9 (1A-2 Baseball Tournament)
McCrory 11, Des Arc 1 (2A-6 Baseball Tournament)
McCrory 12, England 2 (2A-6 Softball Tournament)
Izard County 16, Norfork 1 (1A-2 Softball Tournament)
Calico Rock 15, Rural Special 0 (1A-2 Softball Tournament)
Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.