Advertisement

NEA HS Sports Scoreboard (4/28/22)

By Chris Hudgison
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Thursday featured district action in baseball, softball, & track & field.

4A-3 Track & Field Championship Boys Results (Team champion: Valley View)

4A-3 Track & Field Championship Girls Results (Team champion: Valley View)

Hoxie 9, Walnut Ridge 6 (3A-3 Softball Semifinals)

Gosnell 10, Rivercrest 4 (3A-3 Softball Semifinals)

Hillcrest 10, Marked Tree 1 (1A-3 Baseball Championship)

Armorel 5, Mammoth Spring 4 (1A-3 Softball Championship)

Jonesboro 14, Paragould 1 (Baseball)

Jonesboro 11, Paragould 0 (Baseball)

Westside 14, Wynne 6 (Baseball)

Rector 3, Riverside 1 (2A-3 Softball Semifinals)

EPC 6, BIC 0 (2A-3 Softball Semifinals)

Rector 4, Riverside 2 (2A-3 Baseball Semifinals)

Gosnell 14, Piggott 3 (3A-3 Baseball Quarterfinals)

Rivercrest 5, Corning 0 (3A-3 Baseball Quarterfinals)

Melbourne 10, Tuckerman 0 (2A-2 Baseball Tournament)

Tuckerman 15, Midland 3 (2A-2 Softball Tournament)

Viola 15, Concord 9 (1A-2 Baseball Tournament)

McCrory 11, Des Arc 1 (2A-6 Baseball Tournament)

McCrory 12, England 2 (2A-6 Softball Tournament)

Izard County 16, Norfork 1 (1A-2 Softball Tournament)

Calico Rock 15, Rural Special 0 (1A-2 Softball Tournament)

