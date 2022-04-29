Energy Alert
Shelter gives advice on escaping domestic situations

By Monae Stevens
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A woman and her children were fortunate to have gotten out of home alive after a domestic situation turned into a police standoff in Blytheville Wednesday, April 27.

According to The Haven of Northeast Arkansas Director Phyllis McClendon, not everyone is fortunate to get out of those situations.

“Oftentimes when you’re in a situation like that, it’s scary,” McClendon said, “You don’t know what’s going to happen from one moment to the next.”

McClendon added it’s imperative for people who want out of a domestic situation to have a plan and make sure “you have all the necessary items to get out of the house safely.”

Blytheville Assistant Police Chief Ricky Jefferson said it is also scary for police officers, knowing they cannot easily enter the home if someone is armed with a weapon.

“It’s their house, and a lot of times if you’re not invited in. You have to make sure you get your ducks in a row and get a search warrant.”

In 2021, Blytheville police made over 100 arrests in domestic violence-related incidents.

Blytheville police and the Haven often cooperate in domestic situations to help victims find their way to freedom.

If you or someone you love is dealing with domestic abuse, McClendon urges you to find a safe place like a neighbor’s home or a church and call the Haven at (870) 532-6669 or call 911.

