Titans trade Brown to Eagles to move up to 18, draft Burks

Arkansas receiver Treylon Burks (16) runs against Mississippi State during an NCAA college...
Arkansas receiver Treylon Burks (16) runs against Mississippi State during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)(Michael Woods | AP)
By Teresa M. Walker - Associated Press
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have traded wide receiver A.J. Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles to move up to No. 18 overall in the NFL draft and selected Arkansas’s Treylon Burks as his replacement.

The Titans made the move Thursday night during the draft a week after general manager Jon Robinson said he wouldn’t trade the three-year receiver prior to the draft. The Titans also received a third-round selection, No. 101 overall.

Tennessee still has the No. 26 selection overall.

The 51st pick overall out of Mississippi in 2019, Brown had been the best receiver drafted by the franchise since the organization moved to Tennessee in 1997. He was named to the Pro Bowl in 2020 but has played a full 16-game season only as a rookie. He had 185 career catches for 2,995 yards and 24 touchdowns.

Brown had been very active on social media about wanting a new deal from the Titans. He was caught on video talking with 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel recently making clear the Titans weren’t going above $20 million a year.

The 6-foot-3 Burks caught 146 passes for 2,399 yards and 18 touchdowns at Arkansas.

Several Titans quickly reacted to the trade news. All Pro safety Kevin Byard tweeted out three angry face emojis, then wrote “Congrats my brotha! I’m still sick tho” with several emojis to Brown.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

