Arkansas State baseball falls to UTA in series opener

A two-out opposite-field single by UT Arlington’s Cade Sumbler drove in Tyler Rice from third in the 11th inning to lift the Mavericks to a 4-3 win over the Arkansas State baseball team Friday night at Clay Gould Ballpark.

A-State (9-28, 4-14 SBC) battled back from a 3-0 deficit to tie it in the ninth and send the game into extra innings, but the Mavericks (13-29, 5-14) were able to drive in the winning run after Rice advanced into scoring position with one out in the inning.

Both team’s pitchers hurled quality starts, with UTA’s Tanner King going 8 complete innings and being lifted for David Moffat (1-6) after a leadoff walk in the ninth. Moffat struck out six hitters in his three innings of work.

A-State’s Justin Medlin pitched 6 2/3 frames, striking out three and allowing three runs on six hits. Kevin Wiseman tossed 2 1/3 shutout innings with a pair of strikeouts before Brandon Anderson (1-4) finished out the final 1 2/3 innings.

The Red Wolves manufactured its three runs on eight hits while playing error-free baseball. Jared Toler went 2-for-3 with a home run and two walks while Daedrick Cail recorded a pair of hits and led the Scarlet and Black with six assists at second base. Jaylon Deshazier also registered two hits, including an RBI double in the ninth inning that tied the contest at 3-all.

Matt Cavanaugh and Sumbler both tallied two hits, while Boone Montgomery led all players with two runs driven in.

UTA struck first with three runs in the bottom of the second to take an early 3-0 lead. A sacrifice fly by Cason Gregory plated Cavanaugh, followed by a two-out, two-run double by Montgomery to score Tanner Rice and Sumbler.

King faced the minimum through the first three innings before Toler broke up the shutout with his team-leading ninth home run of the year to lead off the fourth. A-State strung together three consecutive hits to start the frame, but only Toler managed to cross as UTA led 3-1 after four.

Medlin went on a stretch of retiring 13 of his last 14 batters faced, including a run of 10 in a row. A-State got another run back in the top of the seventh as Brandon Hager led off the inning with a solo blast, his fifth of the year.

Ben Klutts walked to lead off the ninth, which spelled the end of the night for King, who handed off to Moffat. A wild pitch allowed Klutts to advance to second, then he scored on a one-out opposite-field double by Deshazier to tie it up at 3-all.

A-State threatened in both the 10th and 11th with the potential go-ahead run in scoring position with fewer than two outs, but was unable to cash in those scoring opportunities.

In the bottom of the 11th, Tyler Rice reached on a one-out walk, then advanced on a wild pitch to put the winning run in scoring position. A groundout moved Rice to third with two outs before Sumbler walked it off with his single through the right side of the infield to end it.

NEXT UP

A-State looks to even the series against the Mavericks, returning to the field at 2 p.m. Saturday. The contest will be broadcasted live on ESPN+, while the radio broadcast can be heard on The Ticket Radio Network stations 95.3, 96.9, 104.1 and 970 AM.

