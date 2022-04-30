Energy Alert
Arkansas State begins search for new women’s tennis head coach

By A-State Athletics
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
The Arkansas State Athletics Department announced Friday that Kel Lange’s contract as head women’s tennis coach will not be renewed.

“We want to thank Kel for his dedicated service as our head women’s tennis coach the past seven seasons,” said Amy Holt, Acting Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics.  “We appreciate everything he did for our women’s tennis program and student-athletes, and we wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

Lange spent the past seven seasons (2016-22) as the head women’s tennis coach at Arkansas State, which most recently completed the 2022 season with a 6-15 overall record.

“Arkansas State is an amazing place, and I am grateful for the opportunity I had to serve as the head women’s tennis coach,” said Lange.  “I am confident this program is in a better place than when I arrived, and I know our student-athletes will be successful in the future.”

A-State will complete a national search for its next head women’s tennis coach, and Holt will oversee the program in an interim capacity.

