Arkansas Third Judicial District honors victims of violent crimes

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - In honor of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, the Arkansas Third Judicial District held a program to honor the victims of violent crimes.

Three victims that were highlighted are Senator Linda Collins-Smith, Sydney Sutherland, and Newport Police Lieutenant Patrick Weatherford.

Smith’s daughter, Tate Williams, said deaths like her mothers are hard to heal from.

“You don’t get a guide through a situation like this when there’s a tragedy,” Williams said.

Smith was found murdered in Pocahontas on June 14, 2019.

Williams added telling her story to the small crowd on Friday, April 29, was therapeutic, knowing she could help save a life.

“Even through a tragedy, you are able to pull yourself up and carry on because you know if they were in your place that they would do the same for you as well,” she said.

The tragic stories are what Third Judicial District Deputy Prosecuting Attorney John Petty wanted people to hear as part of a reason why families should hold each other closer.

“It’s a heavy topic, but it’s something that is important to talk about and have events like this,” Petty said.

Petty gave tips on preventing and solving crimes.

He added that people should use apps like Life360 or other GPS locating apps to keep up with everyone’s whereabouts if something happens to them.

Petty reminded the crowd the internet has made “children and women and victims of all genders and ages accessible”, and they should be aware of what they post and who they talk to at all times.

