Grizzlies close out Round 1 of NBA playoffs with win over Timberwolves

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A win for the Grizzlies!

The Memphis Grizzlies closed out their NBA Playoffs Round 1 series against the Minnesota Timberwolves with a win, 114 - 106.

The matchup between the Grizzlies and Timberwolves ended 4 - 2, and the Grizzlies will move on to play Golden State on Sunday here in Memphis at the FedExForum.

Tickets for Sunday’s game will go on sale Saturday.

While they were on the road, fans here at home were keeping up the hype!

Next best thing to actually being at the game was being here with this massive crowd cheering on the Grizzlies!

Fourth Bluff park was a full house tonight filled with Grizz fans.

And what a great family vibe on this Friday night in downtown Memphis.

Couldn’t ask for better weather or a better team to root for than the Grizzlies.

Met fans young and old, including a gentleman who just moved to Memphis who is beyond impressed with this turnout and a woman who’s lived downtown for decades who says this is the biggest Grizz party she’s ever seen!

“The crowd is excellent. It shows the positive side of Memphis. It shows that although things are going on that are in a negative spotlight, the City can come together and have a great time and come out here and enjoy themselves,” Grizzlies fan Kiki Stevens.

“This is awesome. I wasn’t really expecting this. This is my first experience with this,” said fan Nick Hardy. “I’m a newcomer to Memphis getting acclimated to the city, but this is awesome!”

“I think it’s amazing. I’ve been down here since 1985. Most of these people weren’t even born then and it’s never been this excitement for a basketball game. I mean, it is just amazing. I heard them 2 blocks down, I was walking my dog and I thought I’ve got to come here,” said fan Cyndy Grivich Tucker.

Easily 500 people at this Grizzlies Watch Party.

