Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

‘Live and work anywhere’: Airbnb offering employees fully remote workplace

Airbnb commits to a fully remote workplace with its 'Live and work anywhere' policy.
Airbnb commits to a fully remote workplace with its 'Live and work anywhere' policy.(TMGZ2021 via canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Airbnb is offering its workers a chance to work remotely indefinitely and not return to the office.

The online marketplace for lodging told employees this week that they can permanently work remotely while also relocating anywhere within the country they currently work.

Airbnb co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky informed workers of the remote option in a letter. He wrote that the company would adjust workers’ salaries depending on where they chose to live.

Starting in September, employees can also live and work in over 170 countries for up to 90 days a year in each location.

According to Chesky, the world is becoming more flexible amid the pandemic about where people can work and the company wants to hire and retain the best people in the world.

Chesky outlined the company’s new policy in five points:

  • You can work from home or the office
  • You can move anywhere in the country you work in and your compensation won’t change
  • You have the flexibility to travel and work around the world
  • We’ll meet up regularly for gatherings
  • We’ll continue to work in a highly coordinated way

Chesky wrote he is excited about this new policy in giving employees the flexibility to live and work anywhere, which will help unlock creativity and innovation and make working for Airbnb really fun.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Cross County Sheriff's jail roster showed Maegan Morian was booked into the jail Wednesday...
Wynne High School teacher arrested, booked into jail
Felon arrested in possession of firearm sentenced to prison with no chance of parole.
Arkansas Act 946 puts convicted criminal in prison without parole
In the suit, Rutledge claims the retailer used “reckless” and “deceptive” measures to sell...
Arkansas attorney general announces lawsuit against Family Dollar
The Ozark County Sheriff turned to social media this week in an effort to find the owner of a...
Ozark County, Mo. deputies return sunglasses after man who lost them in pursuit later arrested
A former Wynne Police Officer was fired following her arrest Monday night
“Doesn’t surprise me”: Community reacts over officer’s arrest

Latest News

The Justice Department filed a motion seeking to intervene in an ongoing lawsuit challenging...
Justice Department files challenge to Alabama transgender law
Emergency services are working in the area following an explosion in Kyiv, Ukraine on Thursday,...
UN works to broker civilian evacuation from Mariupol
The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a magnitude 2.8 earthquake in St. Louis County Friday...
Magnitude 2.8 earthquake rattles St. Louis, USGS reports
Maria Guadalupe Luevanos was met with a celebration by students at Jonesboro VPA after...
Custodian surprised after receiving U.S. Citizenship