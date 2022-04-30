Man sentenced to prison over social security fraud

Energy Alert
Ryan Kinsey, 35, was sentenced to 30 months in prison Thursday by a judge over accusations of...
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A Beebe man was sentenced for collecting more than $20,000 in Social Security disability payments when he was not actually disabled.

Ryan Kinsey, 35, was sentenced to 30 months in prison Thursday by a judge over accusations of social security fraud and making false statements following a July 2021 trial.

A news release stated in 2013, Kinsey began receiving Social Security benefits after claiming he was disabled, citing bipolar disorder, heart issues, PTSD, and knee issues as the reasons.

Following trial, however, a jury found while collecting payments, Kinsey was also working full-time on a family farm after his father passed away in 2017, according to the release.

At the trial, several witnesses said they could recall buying horses or hay from Kinsey or having him deliver livestock.

During that time, Kinsey received more than $100,00 in payments from his job, while receiving more than $20,000 in disability payments, the news release said.

The document goes on to say the payments were stopped in 2019 after Social Security found out about the payments, which a judge ordered him to pay in full.

Kinsey was also sentenced to three years of supervised release following his sentence.

