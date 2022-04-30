NEA HS Sports Scoreboard (4/29/22)
Friday featured district tournament championship games on the diamond.
NEA HS Sports Scoreboard (4/29/22)
Buffalo Island Central 8, Rector 4 (2A-3 Baseball Championship)
East Poinsett County 2, Rector 1 (2A-3 Softball Championship)
Tuckerman 7, Cedar Ridge 5 (2A-2 Softball Championship)
Melbourne 13, Salem 3 (2A-2 Baseball Championship)
Manila 8, Gosnell 7 (3A-3 Baseball Championship)
Hoxie 4, Gosnell 2 (3A-3 Softball Championship)
McCrory 6, Carlisle 5 (2A-6 Baseball Championship)
McCrory 9, Carlisle 2 (2A-6 Softball Championship)
Izard County 2, Norfork 1 (1A-2 Baseball Semifinals)
West Side Greers Ferry 4, Viola 0 (1A-2 Baseball Semifinals)
Calico Rock 4, Shirley 2 (1A-2 Softball Semifinals)
West Side Greers Ferry 12, Calico Rock 1 (1A-2 Softball Championship)
West Side Greers Ferry 5, Izard County 0 (1A-2 Baseball Championship)
Jonesboro 2, Marion 0 (Boys Soccer)
Jonesboro 5, Marion 1 (Girls Soccer)
Greene County Tech 4, Nettleton 0 (Boys Soccer)
Greene County Tech 5, Nettleton 0 (Girls Soccer)
Batesville 7, West Memphis 1 (Girls Soccer)
Greene County Tech 6, Valley View 4 (Softball)
Wynne 13, Westside 3 (Baseball)
Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.