NEA HS Sports Scoreboard (4/29/22)

By Chris Hudgison
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday featured district tournament championship games on the diamond.

Buffalo Island Central 8, Rector 4 (2A-3 Baseball Championship)

East Poinsett County 2, Rector 1 (2A-3 Softball Championship)

Tuckerman 7, Cedar Ridge 5 (2A-2 Softball Championship)

Melbourne 13, Salem 3 (2A-2 Baseball Championship)

Manila 8, Gosnell 7 (3A-3 Baseball Championship)

Hoxie 4, Gosnell 2 (3A-3 Softball Championship)

McCrory 6, Carlisle 5 (2A-6 Baseball Championship)

McCrory 9, Carlisle 2 (2A-6 Softball Championship)

Izard County 2, Norfork 1 (1A-2 Baseball Semifinals)

West Side Greers Ferry 4, Viola 0 (1A-2 Baseball Semifinals)

Calico Rock 4, Shirley 2 (1A-2 Softball Semifinals)

West Side Greers Ferry 12, Calico Rock 1 (1A-2 Softball Championship)

West Side Greers Ferry 5, Izard County 0 (1A-2 Baseball Championship)

Jonesboro 2, Marion 0 (Boys Soccer)

Jonesboro 5, Marion 1 (Girls Soccer)

Greene County Tech 4, Nettleton 0 (Boys Soccer)

Greene County Tech 5, Nettleton 0 (Girls Soccer)

Batesville 7, West Memphis 1 (Girls Soccer)

Greene County Tech 6, Valley View 4 (Softball)

Wynne 13, Westside 3 (Baseball)

