Program teaches students real-world skills

NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - Students in one Northeast Arkansas school are learning the necessary skills to take on the real world, and it’s all thanks to a group of volunteers.

Newport High School offers six career and technical courses to teach students those skills, and their senior sendoff program gives them a taste of how they could apply them.

“Newport High School wants all of our seniors to leave here ready to become adults, and there’s no way students can take every single one of our classes in all four areas,” said teacher Leanne Bradley.

The program also teaches skills like how to take out a loan, balance a checkbook, or pay your taxes.

“‘Okay, I need to get my own primary care physician. I need to get my own dentist. If something happens to me and I have to go to the energy room, what do I do?’ So all of these stations will give them information about that,” Bradley said.

All the courses are taught by community members and business owners.

Staff members with the school said it would not be possible without the city’s support.

