Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Retrial delayed for ex-Arkansas senator accused of bribery

A federal jury in August had acquitted former Arkansas State Sen. Gilbert Baker on one count of...
A federal jury in August had acquitted former Arkansas State Sen. Gilbert Baker on one count of conspiring to bribe an ex-judge.(Arkansas State Legislature)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - The federal retrial of a former Arkansas lawmaker accused of bribery and wire fraud has been delayed until later this year.

A federal jury in August had acquitted former state Sen. Gilbert Baker on one count of conspiring to bribe an ex-judge. But jurors deadlocked on another bribery charge and seven wire fraud charges Baker also faced.

Baker’s retrial had been set for May 17. But U.S. District Judge D. Price Marshall Jr. on Wednesday granted a request to move the start of the retrial to Nov. 7.

Baker is accused of conspiring with former state Judge Michael Maggio, who admitted to accepting campaign donations from a nursing home operator, then reducing a judgment against that company by $4.2 million.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Witnesses at the scene said Ferguson and the driver of the vehicle, Alexander Blake Rouse, were...
Man charged with manslaughter after fight
Police in Oklahoma arrested 51-year-old Michael Geiger for the murder and rape of a young child.
‘Very disturbing’: Police arrest 51-year-old man for rape, murder of child at motel
The Ozark County Sheriff turned to social media this week in an effort to find the owner of a...
Ozark County, Mo. deputies return sunglasses after man who lost them in pursuit later arrested
Felon arrested in possession of firearm sentenced to prison with no chance of parole.
Arkansas Act 946 puts convicted criminal in prison without parole
The Cross County Sheriff's jail roster showed Maegan Morian was booked into the jail Wednesday...
Wynne High School teacher arrested, booked into jail