Two fugitives arrested in meth conspiracy

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Two Little Rock men were arrested Wednesday on federal drug conspiracy charges.

Richard Smith, 48, and Enrique Salazar-Pacheco, 22, were charged by a grand jury in an indictment in Dec. 2021.

According to a news release, back in November, two officers were investigating a meth trafficking organization that involved both Smith and Salazar-Pacheco, when a Jackie Davidson, 50, of Woodson, fired multiple shots at the officers, hitting their vehicle several times.

The indictment, filed by U.S. Attorney Jonathan Ross, charged Smith, Salazar-Pacheco, and Abelardo Gonzalez, 46, of Woodson, with conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of a meth mixture. Davidson was also charged with using a firearm and attempted murder.

Another man, Jose Alonso Mena Moreno, 43, of Woodson was charged with possessing a firearm and being illegally present in the United States, according to the indictment.

“During this investigation, arrests were made at the local level, but we and our federal partners did not stop there,” said Searcy Police Chief Steve Hernandez. “Criminals do not follow city limit boundaries, so we identified the source of these narcotics in Southwest Little Rock, where those who were supplying narcotics to citizens of Searcy were taken off the streets.”

White County Sheriff Phillip Miller said the arrests show the officers’ commitment to bringing justice to those who bring harm to their communities.

