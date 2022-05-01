A-State baseball drops game, series at UT Arlington

Carter Holt hurled seven innings for the second straight start, but UT Arlington plated an eighth-inning run to edge the Arkansas State baseball team 5-4 in the rubber match of a three-game series Sunday at Clay Gould Ballpark.

Holt matched his career high in innings pitched, striking out six batters and walking two while allowing four runs (one earned) on eight hits for A-State (10-29, 5-15 SBC). The Jackson, Tenn., left the game in a 4-4 tie before UTA (14-30, 6-15) got an RBI single by Cade Sumbler to score the eventual game-winning run.

END 7️⃣ | Carter gets through 7 for the second straight outing!



🐺 4

🐴 4



📺 https://t.co/ih56hgcgJr

📊 https://t.co/CW9PrdUzhO

📻 https://t.co/bCPB8RQD6Y pic.twitter.com/3SG83lTCTD — Arkansas State Red Wolves Baseball (@AStateBaseball) May 1, 2022

Wil French led the way with two runs scored on two hits, while Ben Klutts went 2-for-4 with an RBI. Cooper Tremmel also registered a pair of hits and scored a run. Jared Toler drove in two on an RBI single in the fourth.

Brandon Anderson (1-5) took the ball after Holt exited, pitching the eighth and allowing a run on two hits.

A-State touched UTA starter Cade Winquest for four runs on eight hits, while the righty struck out seven in six innings of work before handing off to David Moffat in the seventh. Moffat (2-6) worked the final three innings, allowing one hit in the ninth.

Matt Cavanagh went 3-for-4 with two runs scored, including the game-winner on Sumbler’s hit, one of two for the UTA catcher. Boone Montgomery went 2-for-4 with a run, while Tyler Rice drove in two runs.

The Mavericks strung together three hits to plate three in the bottom of the first to take an early lead.

Winquest cruised through the first seven batters before the Red Wolves had five consecutive men reach base with two outs in the top of the third. French singled through the right side before moving to second after Toler was hit by pitch. Daedrick Cail pushed through an opposite-field RBI single to score French, followed by a screaming line drive by Klutts that plated Cail to make it 3-2.

Clutch two-out hitting continued in the top of the fourth for the Scarlet and Black, as Toler pulled a 2-run single through the right side to score Tremmel and French to give A-State a 4-3 lead.

UTA evened things in the bottom of the sixth with a two-out RBI single by Cason Gregory that drove in Cavanagh from second.

With two outs in the bottom of the eighth, the Mavericks reclaimed the lead with a two-out run-scoring single by Sumbler to plate Cavanagh and led 5-4 through eight.

Jacob Hager led off the top of the ninth with a single to left and was pinch-ran for by Garrett Olson, but a pair of popouts and a deep flyout ended the threat and lifted UTA to the series victory.

NEXT UP

A-State returns to action with another three-game road conference series, traveling to Mobile, Ala., to face 2021 league champion South Alabama. All three games will be broadcasted live on ESPN+, while the radio broadcasts can be heard on The Ticket Radio Network stations 95.3, 96.9, 104.1 and 970 AM.

SOCIAL MEDIA

For the latest on A-State Baseball, follow the team by liking Arkansas State Baseball on Facebook, as well as following the team on Twitter (@AStateBaseball) and Instagram (astatebaseball).

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.