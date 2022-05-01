A-State track wraps up regular season with two successful meets

On the final day of regular-season competition for the Arkansas State track and field teams, several athletes registered all-time top-10 program marks on Saturday.

Chelby Melvin clocked the second-best women’s 400-meter hurdles mark in school history, turning in a time of 59.54 to place third overall. Her twin sister Cheyenne also moved up to second in the 800 meters, finishing with a time of 2:07.22.

Elizabeth Martin earned a runner-up finish in the women’s 5000 meters, crossing the line in 17:17.01 to rank eighth in school history.

Both Kobey Hill and Steffan Mallory clocked personal bests in the 400 meters, with Hill placing second in 47.95 while Mallory crossed in 50.45.

Ke’Von Holder and Will Glass were responsible for a 1-2 finish in the 110-meter hurdles, with Holder finishing in a wind-aided season-best 14.00. Three Red Wolves finished inside the top 5 in the 100-meter hurdles, led by Tyra Nabors’ runner-up finish in 13.89. Chelby Melvin (13.89) and Alexis Woodall (13.96) placed third and fourth with career-best marks.

In the men’s shot put, Jacob Tracy placed third by throwing a career-best 16.79m (55-1.0).

Grace Flowers tossed a season-best 58.11m (190-7.0) in the women’s hammer throw, placing fourth, while Madison Collier threw the implement 51.30m (168-4.0) to rank eighth in school history. On the men’s side, Aimar Palma Simo registered another top-3 result, placing second overall and as the top collegian with a mark of 66.26m (217-5.0).

A-State capped off the day in Nashville with the women’s 4x400-meter relay squad placing third with a time of 3:45.10, which is good for third-fastest in school history.

At the Maroon and White Invite in Starkville, Bradley Jelmert and Trace South posted a 1-2 finish in the men’s pole vault. Jelmert cleared 5.26m (17-3.0) while South cleared 4.96m (16-3.25). Lauren Beauchamp placed second in the women’s pole vault, clearing a season-best 4.01m (13-1.75).

NEXT UP

The Red Wolves return to action Thursday, May 12, for the first day of the 2022 Sun Belt Conference Outdoor Championships, with both teams looking to repeat as champions. The three-day meet will be held in Lafayette, La., and can be viewed live on ESPN+.

SOCIAL MEDIA

