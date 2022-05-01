Energy Alert
Arkansas State LB Joe Ozougwu inks deal with Tampa Bay

The Larry Lacewell Award winner signed with the Bucs as an UDFA Saturday.
The Larry Lacewell Award winner signed with the Bucs as an UDFA Saturday.(KAIT-TV)
By Logan Whaley
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Arkansas State LB Joe Ozougwu has signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent.

The Larry Lacewell award winner had 56 tackles and 7 and a half sacks in 2021. He was one of nine A-State players who worked out at Pro Day in March.

A-State Nation was first to report the news on social media following the NFL Draft Saturday.

This comes as Arkansas State continued its drought in the NFL Draft. This marks the 8th consecutive draft Red Wolves players weren’t selected in the seven-round draft.

Despite the drought, A-State has still had a presence on NFL rosters as UDFAs. Players like JD McKissic (Washington), Omar Bayless (Chiefs) Forrest Merrill (Chargers), Kirk Merritt (Dolphins) and now Ozougwu went from UDFA to current NFL rosters in recent years.

