Former A-State RB Lincoln Pare transferring to Texas State

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Sophomore running back Lincoln Pare will join old teammate Layne Hatcher at another Sun Belt school.

Pare will be transferring to Texas State, the Memphis native announced on Twitter Sunday afternoon.

Pare entered the portal less than a week prior to the announcement. He played in 12 games in 2021, picking up a team-high 455 yards on the ground (4.3 per carry).

He had 738 total yards and 3 TDs, the third-highest mark on the team by a non-quarterback. That season followed a 2020 campaign that saw him averaging 6.2 yards a carry, gaining 450 yards and a score on the ground.

Arkansas State Football Transfer Portal (2021-2022)

Arrivals

- QB AJ Mayer (from Miami (OH))

- WR Champ Flemings (from Oregon State)

- LB Jordan Carmouche (from Houston)

- LB King Mwikuta (from Alabama)

- DL Terion Sugick (from Vanderbilt)

- S Eddie Smith (from Illinois)

- RB Ja’Quez Cross (from Purdue - Crossett native)

- DL Blayne Toll (from Colorado - Hazen native)

Departures

- RB Lincoln Pare (Texas State)

- DL Terry Hampton (Arkansas)

- DL Vidal Scott (Eastern Michigan)

- OL Andre Harris Jr. (Duke)

- WR Corey Rucker (South Carolina)

- QB Layne Hatcher (Texas State)

- DB Jarius Reimonenq (James Madison)

- K Blake Grupe (Notre Dame)

- DB Anthony Switzer (Utah State)

- DB Antonio Fletcher (Southern Illinois)

- S Detravion Green (UCA)

- DL Corbet Mims (Memphis)

