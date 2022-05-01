Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Former Arkansas State DL Terry Hampton transfers to Arkansas

Terry Hampton played 4 seasons at Arkansas State
Terry Hampton played 4 seasons at Arkansas State(KAIT-TV)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A former Red Wolf will be a Razorback in 2022.

Arkansas State defensive lineman Terry Hampton announced Sunday that he’s committing to Arkansas as a graduate transfer. He entered the transfer portal on April 15th. Hampton appeared in 27 games over the last 4 seasons for the Red Wolves, recording 61 tackles, 9.5 tackles for a loss, 2.5 sacks, and 1 pass deflection.

His most productive season was 2020. The El Dorado native had 35 tackles, 6 TFL, and 2 sacks. Hampton played in just 6 games in 2021, missing the remainder of the campaign with a knee injury.

Arkansas State to Arkansas transfers and vice versa have happened recently. DB Jerry Jacobs transferred from A-State to Arkansas in 2020, he’s currently on the Detroit Lions roster. WR Kendrick Edwards transferred from the Razorbacks to the Red Wolves in 2016.

Arkansas State Football Transfer Portal (2021-2022)

Arrivals

- QB AJ Mayer (from Miami (OH))

- WR Champ Flemings (from Oregon State)

- LB Jordan Carmouche (from Houston)

- LB King Mwikuta (from Alabama)

- DL Terion Sugick (from Vanderbilt)

- S Eddie Smith (from Illinois)

- RB Ja’Quez Cross (from Purdue - Crossett native)

- DL Blayne Toll (from Colorado - Hazen native)

Departures

- DL Terry Hampton (Arkansas)

- DL Vidal Scott (Eastern Michigan)

- OL Andre Harris Jr. (Duke)

- WR Corey Rucker (South Carolina)

- QB Layne Hatcher (Texas State)

- DB Jarius Reimonenq (James Madison)

- K Blake Grupe (Notre Dame)

- DB Anthony Switzer (Utah State)

- DB Antonio Fletcher (Southern Illinois)

- S Detravion Green (UCA)

- DL Corbet Mims (Memphis)

In Portal

- RB Lincoln Pare

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wynonna Judd, left, and Naomi Judd arrive at the CMT Music Awards on Monday, April 11, 2022, at...
Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76
Witnesses at the scene said Ferguson and the driver of the vehicle, Alexander Blake Rouse, were...
Man charged with manslaughter after fight
A tornado touched down outside of Wichita Kansas, causing massive damage.
Tornado rips through Kansas; 3 students killed in crash
Ryan Kinsey, 35, was sentenced to 30 months in prison Thursday by a judge over accusations of...
Man sentenced to prison over social security fraud
CPS investigating fight caught on camera in girls bathroom
‘She could have died’: Fight between two teen girls in school bathroom caught on camera

Latest News

A-State track wraps up regular season with two successful meets
The Scots won their second AMC Regular Season Title with a win Friday.
Lyon baseball clinches #1 seed in AMC Tournament
A-State LB signs UDFA deal with the Bucs
Joe Ozougwu signs as UDFA with Bucs
The 7th-year coach will not return as A-State's tennis coach.
Kel Lange not returning as A-State's Tennis Coach