Grizzlies fall short at buzzer, beat out by Warriors in Game 1(WMC)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors began their Western Conference semi-final series of the NBA Playoffs Sunday.

The Grizzlies led the Warriors at halftime, 61-55, but the California team made a comeback, overtaking the Grizzies in the fourth quarter. Down by one point, Ja Morant attempted a layup at the buzzer, but did not succeed.

Final score 117-116.

A rollercoaster of a game, the Warriors and Grizzlies were neck-and-neck for most of Game 1.

A scary moment in the second quarter of Game 1: Golden State forward Draymond Green pulls Memphis forward Brandon Clarke to the floor on a shot attempt.

The moment was caught on camera and shared on Twitter by Action Network.

Green would be assessed a grade-2 flagrant foul and automatically ejected from the game.

By definition, a “flagrant foul--penalty (2)” is ruled when “contact committed against a player, with or without the ball, is interpreted [by officials] to be unnecessary and excessive.”

Grizzlies will face off with Golden State again for Game 2 of their series on Tuesday, May 3, at 8:30 p.m. at the FedExForum.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

