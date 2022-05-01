Hometown Days returns after three-year hiatus

TUCKERMAN, Ark. (KAIT) - The people of Tuckerman were excited to celebrate their Hometown Days gathering for the first time since the pandemic.

With different vendors and activities for all ages, the turnout was one of the highest the event planners have ever seen. After the three-year hiatus committee member Lynelle Bridgeman said people were ready to get out.

“It brings the community back together and gives something for the local community,” said Bridgeman. “They do not have to travel out of town.”

This year’s hometown days had a volleyball tournament, a mechanical bull-riding contest, and an inaugural barbecue cookoff.

After pausing the events for so long everyone was excited to be out.

“We just have a variety of things for everyone,” said Bridgeman. “You can just come up here and spend all day, and we could not do that in the past.”

All the proceeds from the event will go towards next year’s gathering, with hopes of expanding with more live music and activities.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.