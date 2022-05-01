Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Hundreds gather for annual Blazin’ BBQ Festival

Thousands of people came out to support local businesses with the goal of support their first...
Thousands of people came out to support local businesses with the goal of support their first responders.(KAIT)
By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 8:13 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANILA, Ark. (KAIT) - After two years, Manila’s Blazin’ BBQ Festival returned, with the mission of putting smiles on everyone’s faces. and giving back to the town’s first responders.

Danny Hoskins has been competing in the BBQ contest for three years, and he said after not having the festival for a couple of years it made this year even more special.

“I mean just look around here, there are thousands of people that love this event,” said Hoskins. “This year more than ever before.”

All the proceeds from the festival go to the Manila Volunteer Fire Department and Fire Chief Sonny Dill said without an event like this, he doesn’t know what the department would do.

“It’s very important for us to be able to buy rescue equipment and other kinds of needs,” said Dill. “we need those supplies to protect our citizens.”

Dill added in a small town, when the largest event of the year is canceled you don’t get to see everyone in the community.

“I mean we went two years without having anything for the community at all,” said Dill. “Just to see this and have people come up to us and say we are just so glad to be back out in fellowship with one another is special.”

The festival had activities for all ages, including young Ayden Prince who said his favorite spot to get food was at Bossed Up BBQ.

“It was so good,” said Prince. “I love ribs and I could eat theirs for the rest of my life.”

The festival also allows businesses like Bossed Up BBQ to get their name out there. The caterers said this is going to expand their business.

If you are interested in their BBQ catering contact (870)-476-4028.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Witnesses at the scene said Ferguson and the driver of the vehicle, Alexander Blake Rouse, were...
Man charged with manslaughter after fight
Wynonna Judd, left, and Naomi Judd arrive at the CMT Music Awards on Monday, April 11, 2022, at...
Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76
Ryan Kinsey, 35, was sentenced to 30 months in prison Thursday by a judge over accusations of...
Man sentenced to prison over social security fraud
The Cross County Sheriff's jail roster showed Maegan Morian was booked into the jail Wednesday...
Wynne High School teacher arrested, booked into jail
Police in Oklahoma arrested 51-year-old Michael Geiger for the murder and rape of a young child.
‘Very disturbing’: Police arrest 51-year-old man for rape, murder of child at motel

Latest News

Tuckerman's Hometown Days was welcomed back this year after their 3 year hiatus.
Hometown Days returns after three-year hiatus
Missouri agency parts ways with federal student loan program
A federal jury in August had acquitted former Arkansas State Sen. Gilbert Baker on one count of...
Retrial delayed for ex-Arkansas senator accused of bribery
Tuckerman & Melbourne win Friday
2A-2 Championship: Tuckerman softball beats Cedar Ridge, Melbourne baseball beats Salem