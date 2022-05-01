Energy Alert
Rain and Storms Expected to Start the Week

May 2nd, 2022
Aaron's Saturday Evening Forecast (4/30/22)
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Several rounds of storms are possible across Region 8 over the next few days. Severe weather too. The first round of storms arrives Monday morning after sunrise and lasts most of the day. Rain may turn into a few storms this afternoon and evening dropping heavier rain over some. Wind and hail are the threats with any severe storms today. The second round pushes in overnight or by Tuesday morning. Beyond that, more rounds of storms are expected, but the timing gets a little more questionable as time goes on. Look for temperatures to stay in the 70s and 80s through the week. By next weekend, dry weather should return.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

