Ouachita Baptist’s Junior the first NFL Draftee in program history

The Jacksonville Jaguars have selected Gregory Junior, cornerback from Ouachita Baptist University, in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He becomes the first-ever NFL Draft selection in Ouachita history.

Junior learned of his selection from his hometown of Crossett, Arkansas, where he is surrounded by family and friends. “This has always been a dream of mine to play in the NFL, not just for me, but for my family, my hometown, and my school, Ouachita Baptist,” Junior said in a press conference with Jaguars media following his selection. “It’s a blessing to represent Ouachita… Hopefully there will be many more to come.”

According to Junior, the Jaguars were active with him throughout the past few months, visiting with him at the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, at the Reese’s Senior Bowl, and most recently at his NFL Pro Day hosted at Ouachita.

Junior, just the second NCAA Division II player selected in the 2022 draft, recently completed his collegiate career with the Tigers, helping Ouachita win nine games in the 2021 season, marking the seventh season in school history with at least nine wins. He was selected to the All-Great American Conference First Team and the D2Football.com Elite 100 All-America Team.

He graduated from Ouachita in December of 2021 with a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology and pre-professional studies.

Although he is the first from Ouachita to be selected in the NFL Draft, Junior becomes the eighth individual to represent Ouachita in the league, joining Bill Lafitte (Brooklyn Tigers, 1944), Chuck Taylor (Brooklyn Tigers, 1944), Carl Allen (Brooklyn Dodgers, 1948), Ed Neal (Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears, 1945-51), Cliff Harris (Dallas Cowboys, 1970-79), Julius Pruitt (Miami Dolphins, 2011), and Phillip Supernaw (four teams, 2012-17).

