Police investigating early morning shooting

STEELE, Mo. (KAIT) - Investigators are requesting the public’s help in solving an early morning shooting.

According to a May 1 news release from the Steele Police Department, the shooting happened early Sunday morning on West Main Street.

The department provided no other details, including the victim’s condition or a description of the suspect.

Instead, it directed those with information about the shooting to call the Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Office at 573-333-4101.

A sheriff’s office dispatcher told Region 8 News they would release no information about the case because it was an “ongoing investigation.”

Calls to the department’s criminal investigation division went unanswered and no message could be left due to a full voice mailbox.

