Social media influencer dating across the country stops in Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Love was in the air as social media influencer Matt Wurnig visited Jonesboro on his quest for 50 dates in 50 states.

What started as a way to meet people during the pandemic has turned into much more. The Montana native started his dating journey online, and knew he wanted to take things a little further.

“In season one everyone was online,” said Wurnig. “I wanted to up an ante and go meet them, so I hit the road got my trucked wrapped, and did season one and met all the girls I went on a virtual date with in-person.”

Wurnig said traveling around the county and broadening his horizons is what this adventure is all about.

“Just traveling and going on dates is obviously fun but just meeting people, in general, is amazing,” said Wurnig. “Whether that is news, family, friends, roommates of the dates, that’s awesome just meeting people.”

Wurnig said getting out of his comfort zone is something he loves to do on his dates. On the Arkansas date, he did exactly that.

“We went and did some frog gigging which I have never done before but that was so interested but very fun though,” said Wurnig.

Wurnig’s Arkansas date was Harley Miller, a Jonesboro native who said she had no idea what to expect when Wurnig reached out.

“You know I was actually really nervous being behind camera going on this date, but you know it was fun,” said Miller

Wurnig’s next stop will be in Mississippi as he is now halfway done with dating someone in every state. He added he hopes to expand from social media in season three and continue to grow the platform.

