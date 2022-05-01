Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Social media influencer dating across the country stops in Jonesboro

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Love was in the air as social media influencer Matt Wurnig visited Jonesboro on his quest for 50 dates in 50 states.

What started as a way to meet people during the pandemic has turned into much more. The Montana native started his dating journey online, and knew he wanted to take things a little further.

“In season one everyone was online,” said Wurnig. “I wanted to up an ante and go meet them, so I hit the road got my trucked wrapped, and did season one and met all the girls I went on a virtual date with in-person.”

Wurnig said traveling around the county and broadening his horizons is what this adventure is all about.

“Just traveling and going on dates is obviously fun but just meeting people, in general, is amazing,” said Wurnig. “Whether that is news, family, friends, roommates of the dates, that’s awesome just meeting people.”

Wurnig said getting out of his comfort zone is something he loves to do on his dates. On the Arkansas date, he did exactly that.

“We went and did some frog gigging which I have never done before but that was so interested but very fun though,” said Wurnig.

Wurnig’s Arkansas date was Harley Miller, a Jonesboro native who said she had no idea what to expect when Wurnig reached out.

“You know I was actually really nervous being behind camera going on this date, but you know it was fun,” said Miller

Wurnig’s next stop will be in Mississippi as he is now halfway done with dating someone in every state. He added he hopes to expand from social media in season three and continue to grow the platform.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wynonna Judd, left, and Naomi Judd arrive at the CMT Music Awards on Monday, April 11, 2022, at...
Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76
Witnesses at the scene said Ferguson and the driver of the vehicle, Alexander Blake Rouse, were...
Man charged with manslaughter after fight
A tornado touched down outside of Wichita Kansas, causing massive damage.
Tornado rips through Kansas; 3 students killed in crash
Ryan Kinsey, 35, was sentenced to 30 months in prison Thursday by a judge over accusations of...
Man sentenced to prison over social security fraud
CPS investigating fight caught on camera in girls bathroom
‘She could have died’: Fight between two teen girls in school bathroom caught on camera

Latest News

Hampton will play final season at Arkansas while Pare will play at Texas State.
Former A-State DL Terry Hampton and RB Lincoln Pare announce transfer destinations
Gov. Asa Hutchinson
Gov. Hutchinson considering presidential run; Trump ‘not a factor’ in his decision
Investigators are requesting the public’s help in solving an early morning shooting.
Police investigating early morning shooting
Negotiators now have a little less than a week to hash out differences between the Missouri...
Missouri legislature faces May 6 deadline for passing state budget