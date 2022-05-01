Sun Belt makes history in 2022 NFL Draft

The Sun Belt has produced multiple NFL Draft selections in 19-of-21 drafts since it began sponsoring football in 2001, including the 2022 NFL Draft. With five players taken by the 161st overall pick, the 2022 NFL Draft is the fastest the Sun Belt has reached five selections in conference history.

The addition of 252nd overall pick Jeffrey Gunter out of Coastal Carolina made this the fourth time the conference has produced six-or-more draft picks (2010, 2012, 2020 & 2022)—including two of the past three seasons.

JALEN TOLBERT – WR, SOUTH ALABAMA

South Alabama wide receiver Jalen Tolbert was selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the third round with the 88th overall pick. Tolbert was the 2021 Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Year and is the third-ever Jaguar to hear his name called in the NFL Draft.

MAX MITCHELL – OL, LOUISIANA

Louisiana offensive lineman Max Mitchell was taken by the New York Jets in the fourth round with the 111th overall pick. Mitchell earned a Sun Belt-high eight All-America nods in 2021 and made it three-straight NFL Drafts with a Ragin’ Cajuns selection.

PERCY BUTLER – S, LOUISIANA

Louisiana safety Percy Butler was selected by the Washington Commanders in the fourth round with the 113th overall pick. Butler was a two-time All-Sun Belt honoree and gave the Ragin’ Cajuns multiple draftees for the third time over the past five years.

ISAIAH LIKELY – TE, COASTAL CAROLINA

Coastal Carolina tight end Isaiah Likely was taken by the Baltimore Ravens in the fourth round with the 139th overall pick. The three-time All-Sun Belt honoree was the ninth Chanticleer to be selected in the NFL Draft all-time and gave the Sun Belt four picks in the top four rounds for the third time in conference history (2012 & 2020).

D’MARCO JACKSON – LB, APP STATE

App State linebacker D’Marco Jackson was selected by the New Orleans Saints in the fifth round with the 161st overall pick. Jackson was the 2021 Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year and made it three-straight NFL Drafts with a Mountaineer selection.

JEFFREY GUNTER – EDGE, COASTAL CAROLINA

Coastal Carolina edge Jeffrey Gunter was taken by the Cincinnati Bengals in the seventh round with the 252nd overall pick. Gunter was a three-time All-Sun Belt selection and gave the Chanticleers multiple draft picks for just the second time in program history.

UDFAs

LB Joe Ozougwu (Arkansas State - Bucs) DT Demetrius Taylor (App State - Lions) RB Shermari Jones (Coastal Carolina - Bengals) QB Levi Lewis (Louisiana - Seahawks)

