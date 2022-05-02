Another jump at the pump, diesel prices ‘skyrocket’

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Gas prices continue to rise across the nation and here in Arkansas.

According to GasBuddy.com, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded in the Natural State rose 5.1 cents in the last week to $3.78.

That’s 2.3 cents more than motorists paid a month ago and $1.10 higher than last year’s average price.

The national average rose by 6.9 cents a gallon to $4.17.

While gas prices have continued to rise in the last few weeks, diesel prices have “skyrocketed” to their highest levels ever.

“Diesel is now $1 per gallon or more in many areas compared to gasoline,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

He cautioned that the “meteoric rise” in diesel prices will likely continue for the first half of the week at least.

“For now, the rising cost of diesel will surely be felt in the grocery store, hardware store or on your next flight as jet fuel prices accelerate, leading to a continued rise in inflation likely to ripple across the economy,” De Haan said.

To find the lowest gas prices wherever you travel, visit the Region 8 News Pump Patrol.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.