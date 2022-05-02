Arkansas State alum Chris Odom nominated for USFL Defensive Player of the Week
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (KAIT) - An Arkansas State alum filled up the box score in Week 3 of the USFL.
Chris Odom recorded six tackles and two and a half sacks on Saturday. The Gamblers defensive end got to the QB in the 2nd quarter and a couple times in the 3rd. But the Tampa Bay Bandits beat Houston 28-27.
Odom is one of 4 nominees for the USFL Defensive Player of the Week. You can vote for him on the USFL Twitter page, the poll closes Tuesday afternoon.
Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.