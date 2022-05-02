Arkansas State alum Chris Odom nominated for USFL Defensive Player of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (KAIT) - An Arkansas State alum filled up the box score in Week 3 of the USFL.

Chris Odom recorded six tackles and two and a half sacks on Saturday. The Gamblers defensive end got to the QB in the 2nd quarter and a couple times in the 3rd. But the Tampa Bay Bandits beat Houston 28-27.

Odom is one of 4 nominees for the USFL Defensive Player of the Week. You can vote for him on the USFL Twitter page, the poll closes Tuesday afternoon.

Vote now to decide the Defensive Player of the Week! — USFL (@USFL) May 2, 2022

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.