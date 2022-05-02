Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Arkansas State alum Chris Odom nominated for USFL Defensive Player of the Week

Arkansas State alum Chris Odom starts at defensive end for the Houston Gamblers.
Arkansas State alum Chris Odom starts at defensive end for the Houston Gamblers.(Source: Houston Gamblers)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (KAIT) - An Arkansas State alum filled up the box score in Week 3 of the USFL.

Chris Odom recorded six tackles and two and a half sacks on Saturday. The Gamblers defensive end got to the QB in the 2nd quarter and a couple times in the 3rd. But the Tampa Bay Bandits beat Houston 28-27.

Odom is one of 4 nominees for the USFL Defensive Player of the Week. You can vote for him on the USFL Twitter page, the poll closes Tuesday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators are requesting the public’s help in solving an early morning shooting.
Three injured in early morning shooting
Brandy Dowdy, the owner of the dogs, was arrested for manslaughter and dangerous dog law....
Woman killed by pack of dogs while investigating dog attack
Wurnig and his camera man drive from state to state in the 50 states car, and they let the date...
Social media influencer dating across the country stops in Jonesboro
Police investigate Jonesboro stabbing
CPS investigating fight caught on camera in girls bathroom
‘She could have died’: Fight between two teen girls in school bathroom caught on camera

Latest News

Baseball & Football headlines
Red Wolves in 90: Raffo reflects after series loss, Chris Odom shines in USFL Week 3
Braydon Webb & Brady Tygart earn SEC weekly honors
The Razorbacks won the SEC regular season championship Sunday afternoon.
Arkansas softball clinches second straight SEC regular season title
Hampton will play final season at Arkansas while Pare will play at Texas State.
Former A-State DL Terry Hampton and RB Lincoln Pare announce transfer destinations