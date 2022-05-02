Energy Alert
Braydon Webb & Brady Tygart earn SEC weekly honors

By Razorback Athletics
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Arkansas outfielder Braydon Webb and pitcher Brady Tygart picked up two of the SEC’s top weekly awards on Monday.

Webb was named the conference’s player of the week after slashing .571/.600/1.071 with two home runs and four runs batted in against UCA and Ole Miss. He recorded multiple hits in all four games played to lead the Razorbacks to a 3-1 week, which included their 12th consecutive SEC home series win.

After a two-hit effort in the win against UCA at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock, Ark., Webb continued his tear during the weekend series with Ole Miss. He socked home runs and tallied multiple RBI in each of the first two games against the Rebels before racking up another multi-hit game in the series-clinching win on Sunday.

Tygart, meanwhile, was crowned the conference’s freshman of the week after tossing five scoreless innings of relief across two games against Ole Miss over the weekend. He earned his second win of the season on Saturday, fanning a pair over two hitless frames of work.

The Razorbacks’ closer came back in Sunday’s series finale against the Rebels, firing three shutout innings with five strikeouts to pick up his seventh save of the year. His seven saves are tied for first among all freshman pitchers in Division I college baseball this season.

Webb, Tygart and No. 4 Arkansas now look ahead to their final midweek contest of the season. First pitch against Missouri State is set for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 3, on SEC Network+.

