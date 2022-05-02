Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Call 988: New suicide hotline number to launch in July

As the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline prepares to switch to a 3-digit phone number, there are concerns over funding.
By Jacqueline Policastro
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - May is Mental Health Awareness Month, but July will bring big changes to the way Americans can access mental health care.

Starting July 16, people can dial 988 to be connected to a local crisis center from the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

“988 really represents this opportunity for us to destigmatize reaching out for help,” said Laura Evans, the Director of National and State Policy for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

When 988 goes live, the Lifeline team thinks the number of calls for help over the course of a year will increase by 5 million.

Nearly 50,000 Americans die by suicide every year. After accidents, it is the second leading cause of death for preteens ages 10 to 14 and young adults ages 25 to 34.

Hannah Wesolowski from the National Alliance on Mental Illness believes the new hotline number will have a major impact, but warns some states may not be ready to handle the influx of calls.

“There’s a real fear that people who live in certain areas are going to fall further behind,” Wesolowski said.

According to National Academy for State Health Policy, as of January, just 13 states passed legislation to fund the expenses to operate 988. The Department of Health and Human Services contributed $282 million to assist nationwide, but Wesolowski wants more support from the federal government.

“We need to make sure our mental health system is sound and ready to deal with events like the pandemic,” Wesolowski said.

Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) is one of the lawmakers on Capitol Hill leading the charge to direct more federal money to local crisis centers.

“The demand is not going down,” Cornyn said. “It’s going up.”

He’s sponsoring the Suicide and Crisis Outreach Prevention Enhancement Act. The legislation would increase federal funding by $42.8 million a year. The bill also aims to spread awareness for the hotline and improve access for low-income users by making calls free on pre-paid phone plans.

Until 988 is active, if you or someone you know is in crisis, you can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or text HOME to 741741.

Multimedia Journalist Natalie Grim contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators are requesting the public’s help in solving an early morning shooting.
Police investigating early morning shooting
Brandy Dowdy, the owner of the dogs, was arrested for manslaughter and dangerous dog law....
Woman killed by pack of dogs while investigating dog attack
CPS investigating fight caught on camera in girls bathroom
‘She could have died’: Fight between two teen girls in school bathroom caught on camera
Wurnig and his camera man drive from state to state in the 50 states car, and they let the date...
Social media influencer dating across the country stops in Jonesboro
Thousands of people came out to support local businesses with the goal of support their first...
Hundreds gather for annual Blazin’ BBQ Festival

Latest News

A testing oversight forced the state to call off the execution of Oscar Smith an hour before he...
Tennessee pauses executions, will review lethal injections
Mike Lindell, chief executive officer of MyPillow, talks to reporters before attending a rally...
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell gets banned from Twitter, again
A unanimous Supreme Court ruled Monday that Boston violated the free speech rights of a...
Supreme Court rules against Boston in Christian flag case
Rihanna attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the...
Met Gala returns to traditional spot on first Monday in May
Video posted online Sunday by Ukrainian forces showed elderly women and mothers with small...
First civilians leave Mariupol steel plant; hundreds remain