Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Goldschmidt HR, Matz sharp as Cardinals edge Royals 1-0

St. Louis Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt is congratulated by teammates after hitting a solo home...
St. Louis Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt is congratulated by teammates after hitting a solo home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Monday, May 2, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Paul Goldschmidt hit an early home run and Steven Matz and the St. Louis bullpen made it stand up, leading the Cardinals over the Kansas City Royals 1-0.

Goldschmidt, who got his first day off of the season Sunday, connected with one out in the first inning against Zack Greinke.

The Royals lost their fourth in a row overall, and have dropped 21 of their last 28 to St. Louis dating to 2017.

This game was a makeup from a rainout on April 13.

The I-70 interleague series continues Tuesday and Wednesday in Kansas City.

Matz scattered four hits, including a pair of doubles, in six innings. Greinke allowed three hits in six innings.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators are requesting the public’s help in solving an early morning shooting.
Three injured in early morning shooting
Brandy Dowdy, the owner of the dogs, was arrested for manslaughter and dangerous dog law....
Woman killed by pack of dogs while investigating dog attack
Wurnig and his camera man drive from state to state in the 50 states car, and they let the date...
Social media influencer dating across the country stops in Jonesboro
Police investigate Jonesboro stabbing
CPS investigating fight caught on camera in girls bathroom
‘She could have died’: Fight between two teen girls in school bathroom caught on camera

Latest News

Arkansas State alum Chris Odom starts at defensive end for the Houston Gamblers.
Arkansas State alum Chris Odom nominated for USFL Defensive Player of the Week
Baseball & Football headlines
Red Wolves in 90: Raffo reflects after series loss, Chris Odom shines in USFL Week 3
Valley View senior wins KAIT Athlete of the Month
KAIT Athlete of the Month (April 2022)
Fans can nominate and vote for the KAIT Athletes of the Month. It showcases boys and girls...
KAIT Athlete of the Month (April 2022)
Braydon Webb & Brady Tygart earn SEC weekly honors