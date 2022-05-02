Intersection construction project approaching conclusion

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Drivers, rejoice. Detours at one busy intersection could soon come to an end.

The construction project at the intersection of Main St. and Southwest Dr. in Jonesboro could come to an end as early as May 9, according to ArDOT District 10 Engineer Brad Smithee. The project began in July of 2021 and was expected to take up to a year to complete.

All that’s left is to pour asphalt, and that process could start Tuesday night if the weather cooperates.

“They’ll work Tuesday night, Wednesday night, and Thursday night on filling and asphalt placement and getting everything situated like it needs to,” Smithee said. “Then, the final asphalt placement would take place Sunday and Monday. That’s barring any bad weather conditions.”

The project was temporarily paused due to the retirement of a contractor, but things are back underway.

