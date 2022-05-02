Energy Alert
KAIT Athlete of the Month (April 2022)

Fans can nominate and vote for the KAIT Athletes of the Month. It showcases boys and girls athletes in high school sports
Fans can nominate and vote for the KAIT Athletes of the Month. It showcases boys and girls athletes in high school sports(Source: KAIT)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The votes are in and it’s time to announce the KAIT Athletes of the Month for April.

You nominated 6 different athletes on kait8.com, all of them were girls.

Athlete of the Month: Hadden Lieblong (Valley View volleyball, girls basketball)

The April Athlete of the Month is Hadden Lieblong of Valley View. She’s a multisport standout off Southwest Drive. Lieblong secured the winning point in the fall as Lady Blazer volleyball captured their 7th straight state championship. She also suited up in girls basketball, Valley View reached the regional tournament.

You can nominate and vote for the May Athletes of the Month. Head to https://www.kait8.com/page/athletes-of-the-month-contest/

The ballot closes on May 26th.

