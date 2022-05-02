Energy Alert
New painless way to test suspicious moles for skin cancer

By Amanda Hanson
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - According to the Skin Cancer Foundation, one in five Americans develop skin cancer during their lifetime.

In fact, more than 2 people die of skin cancer in the U.S. every hour, which it why is so important to know the signs.

Dr. Micole Tuchman joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk about skin health and melanoma myths, along with an innovative and painless way to get your moles checked from the comfort of your home.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

