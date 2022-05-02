Energy Alert
Police investigate Jonesboro stabbing

(WBRC)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are investigating after a report of a stabbing Monday afternoon.

According to the Jonesboro Police Department Desk Sergeant, the stabbing happened before 5 p.m. on Fox Meadow Lane. Paramedics have also been called to the scene.

Region 8 News has a reporter heading to the scene. We will bring you more information as we learn more.

