Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Sikeston Job Center to host hiring event for Missouri agencies

By Clayton Hester
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Sikeston Job Center will be hosting a hiring event for jobs available through Missouri state agencies.

The event will be on Tuesday, May 10 from 10 a.m. on 2 p.m.

The event will include entry-level, skilled, and professional positions as well as full and part-time positions.

Several Missouri agencies will be at the Sikeston Job Center as part of a hiring event.
Several Missouri agencies will be at the Sikeston Job Center as part of a hiring event.(Sikeston Job Center)

On-site interviews, state benefit reps and resume support will be included at the event.

A gift drawing is available for those who pre-register at the Sikeston Job Center at 202 S. Kingshighway.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators are requesting the public’s help in solving an early morning shooting.
Three injured in early morning shooting
Brandy Dowdy, the owner of the dogs, was arrested for manslaughter and dangerous dog law....
Woman killed by pack of dogs while investigating dog attack
Wurnig and his camera man drive from state to state in the 50 states car, and they let the date...
Social media influencer dating across the country stops in Jonesboro
CPS investigating fight caught on camera in girls bathroom
‘She could have died’: Fight between two teen girls in school bathroom caught on camera
Thousands of people came out to support local businesses with the goal of support their first...
Hundreds gather for annual Blazin’ BBQ Festival

Latest News

Police investigate Jonesboro stabbing
Carman Deck/Missouri Dept. of Corrections
Supreme Court, governor decline to stop Missouri execution
A remembrance ceremony was held for 86 people killed in a tornado that hit the city nearly 95...
Poplar Bluff tornado memorial held
Landry Anglin, 13, was killed in Shreveport's South Highland neighborhood Sunday, May 1, 2022,...
13-year-old Louisiana girl dies after being struck by stray bullet