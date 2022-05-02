Sikeston Job Center to host hiring event for Missouri agencies
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Sikeston Job Center will be hosting a hiring event for jobs available through Missouri state agencies.
The event will be on Tuesday, May 10 from 10 a.m. on 2 p.m.
The event will include entry-level, skilled, and professional positions as well as full and part-time positions.
On-site interviews, state benefit reps and resume support will be included at the event.
A gift drawing is available for those who pre-register at the Sikeston Job Center at 202 S. Kingshighway.
