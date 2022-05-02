Sikeston Job Center to host hiring event for Missouri agencies

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Sikeston Job Center will be hosting a hiring event for jobs available through Missouri state agencies.

The event will be on Tuesday, May 10 from 10 a.m. on 2 p.m.

The event will include entry-level, skilled, and professional positions as well as full and part-time positions.

Several Missouri agencies will be at the Sikeston Job Center as part of a hiring event. (Sikeston Job Center)

On-site interviews, state benefit reps and resume support will be included at the event.

A gift drawing is available for those who pre-register at the Sikeston Job Center at 202 S. Kingshighway.

