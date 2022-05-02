Woman raises security question after apartment break in

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Donnetta Reed is fearing for her life after her ex-roommate threatened her and even came into her apartment complex looking for her.

She now wants her landlords to do what they promised.

Reed is disabled, making living on her own a major step for her. When searching for apartments she wanted something safe and reasonably priced.

She chose the Garden Manor apartment complex where she was told it was a gated community but in reality, the gate never closes.

“It’s just always open and I just don’t understand it.” Said Reed. “When I moved it they said it was because it’s cold but now a year into my lease I don’t think that’s the case anymore.”

When Reed brings up the broken gate to management, they tell her it’s too expensive to fix. This leaves Reed questioning what she pays for.

“I feel like they put a price tag on my life,” said Reed. “It’s like my life in not valuable enough for them to do anything to protect us.”

Reed said the open gate and lack of security promoted someone to break into her apartment, leaving her scared every time the sun goes down.

“I mean I don’t exactly know what happened, but someone was here,” said Reed. “I had things missing, the screens on my windows were gone, it was just scary.”

Reed said with her being disabled moving is not an option as the garden manor offers subsidized housing and is the only place she can afford.

The Garden Manor said they had no comment on the status of the gate as well the break-in at Reed’s apartment.

