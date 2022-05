2022 Regional Baseball Tournament Central

The road to Benton runs through some NEA towns. The Regional Baseball Tournament starts Thursday in Brookland, Walnut Ridge, and Marked Tree.

We’ll update this page with matchups involving area teams, scores & highlights.

4A East Baseball Regional (Brookland)

Thursday, May 5th - Quarterfinals

10:00am: Valley View vs. Stuttgart

12:30pm: Highland vs. Lonoke

3:00pm: Pocahontas vs. Robinson

5:30pm: Brookland vs. Pulaski Academy

Friday, May 6th - Semifinals

12:00pm: Valley View/Stuttgart winner vs. Highland/Lonoke winner

2:30pm: Pocahontas/Robinson winner vs. Brookland/PA winner

Saturday, May 7th

12:00pm: 3rd/4th Place Game

2:30pm: Championship Game

3A 2 Baseball Regional (Walnut Ridge)

Thursday, May 5th - Quarterfinals

10:00am: Manila vs. Clinton

12:30pm: Walnut Ridge vs. Rose Bud

3:00pm: Rivercrest vs. Harding Academy

5:30pm: Gosnell vs. Pangburn

Friday, May 6th - Semifinals

12:00pm: Manila/Clinton winner vs. Walnut Ridge/Rose Bud winner

2:30pm: Rivercrest/Harding Academy winner vs. Gosnell/Pangburn winner

Saturday, May 7th

12:00pm: 3rd/4th Place Game

2:30pm: Championship Game

2A North Baseball Regional (Carlisle)

Thursday, May 5th - Quarterfinals

10:00am: Bay vs. McCrory

12:30pm: Rector vs. Hazen

3:00pm: BIC vs. Des Arc

5:30pm: Riverside vs. Carlisle

Friday, May 6th - Semifinals

12:00pm: Bay/McCrory winner vs. Rector/Hazen winner

2:30pm: BIC/Des Arc winner vs. Riverside/Carlisle winner

Saturday, May 7th

12:00pm: 3rd/4th Place Game

2:30pm: Championship Game

2A Central Baseball Regional (South Side Bee Branch)

Thursday, May 5th - Quarterfinals

10:00am: Melbourne vs. Quitman

12:30pm: White County Central vs. South Side Bee Branch

3:00pm: Tuckerman vs. St. Joseph

5:30pm: Salem vs. Bigelow

Friday, May 6th - Semifinals

12:00pm: Melbourne/Quitman winner vs. WCC/SSBB winner

2:30pm: Tuckerman/St. Joseph winner vs. Salem/Bigelow winner

Saturday, May 7th

12:00pm: 3rd/4th Place Game

2:30pm: Championship Game

1A 2 Baseball Regional (Marked Tree)

Thursday, May 5th - Quarterfinals

10:00am: Mammoth Spring vs. West Side Greers Ferry

12:30pm: Marked Tree vs. Norfork

3:00pm: Hillcrest vs. Viola

5:30pm: Izard County vs. Armorel

Friday, May 6th - Semifinals

12:00pm: Mammoth Spring/WSGF winner vs. Marked Tree/Norfork winner

2:30pm: Hillcrest/Viola winner vs. Izard County/Armorel winner

Saturday, May 7th

12:00pm: 3rd/4th Place Game

2:30pm: Championship Game

