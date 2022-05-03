2022 Regional Softball Tournament Central

The road to Benton runs through some NEA towns. The Regional Softball Tournament starts Thursday in Brookland, Walnut Ridge, and Marked Tree.

We’ll update this page with matchups involving area teams, scores & highlights.

4A East Softball Regional (Brookland)

Full bracket here

Thursday, May 5th - Quarterfinals

10:00am: Valley View vs. Robinson

12:30pm: Westside vs. Lonoke

3:00pm: Highland vs. Stuttgart

5:30pm: Southside vs. Wynne

Friday, May 6th - Semifinals

12:00pm: Valley View/Robinson winner vs. Westside/Lonoke winner

2:30pm: Highland/Stuttgart winner vs. Southside/Wynne winner

Saturday, May 7th

12:00pm: 3rd/4th Place Game

2:30pm: Championship Game

3A 2 Softball Regional (Walnut Ridge)

Full bracket here

Thursday, May 5th - Quarterfinals

10:00am: Hoxie vs. Newport

12:30pm: Walnut Ridge vs. Pangburn

3:00pm: Rivercrest vs. Harding Academy

5:30pm: Gosnell vs. Bald Knob

Friday, May 6th - Semifinals

12:00pm: Hoxie/Newport winner vs. Walnut Ridge/Pangburn winner

2:30pm: Rivercrest/Harding Academy winner vs. Gosnell/Bald Knob winner

Saturday, May 7th

12:00pm: 3rd/4th Place Game

2:30pm: Championship Game

2A North Softball Regional (Carlisle)

Full bracket here

Thursday, May 5th - Quarterfinals

10:00am: BIC vs. McCrory

12:30pm: Rector vs. Hazen

3:00pm: EPC vs. England

5:30pm: Riverside vs. Carlisle

Friday, May 6th - Semifinals

12:00pm: BIC/McCrory winner vs. Rector/Hazen winner

2:30pm: EPC/England winner vs. Riverside/Carlisle winner

Saturday, May 7th

12:00pm: 3rd/4th Place Game

2:30pm: Championship Game

2A Central Softball Regional (South Side Bee Branch)

Full bracket here

Thursday, May 5th - Quarterfinals

10:00am: Tuckerman vs. Conway Christian

12:30pm: Melbourne vs. Bigelow

3:00pm: Midland vs. Quitman

5:30pm: Cedar Ridge vs. South Side Bee Branch

Friday, May 6th - Semifinals

12:00pm: Tuckerman/Conway Christian winner vs. Melbourne/Bigelow winner

2:30pm: Midland/Quitman winner vs. Cedar Ridge/SSBB winner

Saturday, May 7th

12:00pm: 3rd/4th Place Game

2:30pm: Championship Game

1A 2 Softball Regional (Marked Tree)

Full bracket here

Thursday, May 5th - Quarterfinals

10:00am: Marked Tree vs. West Side Greers Ferry

12:30pm: Mammoth Spring vs. Shirley

3:00pm: Armorel vs. Izard County

5:30pm: Hillcrest vs. Calico Rock

Friday, May 6th - Semifinals

12:00pm: Marked Tree/WSGF winner vs. Mammoth Spring/Shirley winner

2:30pm: Armorel/Izard County winner vs. Hillcrest/Izard County winner

Saturday, May 7th

12:00pm: 3rd/4th Place Game

2:30pm: Championship Game

