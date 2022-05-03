2022 Regional Softball Tournament Central
The road to Benton runs through some NEA towns. The Regional Softball Tournament starts Thursday in Brookland, Walnut Ridge, and Marked Tree.
We’ll update this page with matchups involving area teams, scores & highlights.
4A East Softball Regional (Brookland)
Thursday, May 5th - Quarterfinals
10:00am: Valley View vs. Robinson
12:30pm: Westside vs. Lonoke
3:00pm: Highland vs. Stuttgart
5:30pm: Southside vs. Wynne
Friday, May 6th - Semifinals
12:00pm: Valley View/Robinson winner vs. Westside/Lonoke winner
2:30pm: Highland/Stuttgart winner vs. Southside/Wynne winner
Saturday, May 7th
12:00pm: 3rd/4th Place Game
2:30pm: Championship Game
3A 2 Softball Regional (Walnut Ridge)
Thursday, May 5th - Quarterfinals
10:00am: Hoxie vs. Newport
12:30pm: Walnut Ridge vs. Pangburn
3:00pm: Rivercrest vs. Harding Academy
5:30pm: Gosnell vs. Bald Knob
Friday, May 6th - Semifinals
12:00pm: Hoxie/Newport winner vs. Walnut Ridge/Pangburn winner
2:30pm: Rivercrest/Harding Academy winner vs. Gosnell/Bald Knob winner
Saturday, May 7th
12:00pm: 3rd/4th Place Game
2:30pm: Championship Game
2A North Softball Regional (Carlisle)
Thursday, May 5th - Quarterfinals
10:00am: BIC vs. McCrory
12:30pm: Rector vs. Hazen
3:00pm: EPC vs. England
5:30pm: Riverside vs. Carlisle
Friday, May 6th - Semifinals
12:00pm: BIC/McCrory winner vs. Rector/Hazen winner
2:30pm: EPC/England winner vs. Riverside/Carlisle winner
Saturday, May 7th
12:00pm: 3rd/4th Place Game
2:30pm: Championship Game
2A Central Softball Regional (South Side Bee Branch)
Thursday, May 5th - Quarterfinals
10:00am: Tuckerman vs. Conway Christian
12:30pm: Melbourne vs. Bigelow
3:00pm: Midland vs. Quitman
5:30pm: Cedar Ridge vs. South Side Bee Branch
Friday, May 6th - Semifinals
12:00pm: Tuckerman/Conway Christian winner vs. Melbourne/Bigelow winner
2:30pm: Midland/Quitman winner vs. Cedar Ridge/SSBB winner
Saturday, May 7th
12:00pm: 3rd/4th Place Game
2:30pm: Championship Game
1A 2 Softball Regional (Marked Tree)
Thursday, May 5th - Quarterfinals
10:00am: Marked Tree vs. West Side Greers Ferry
12:30pm: Mammoth Spring vs. Shirley
3:00pm: Armorel vs. Izard County
5:30pm: Hillcrest vs. Calico Rock
Friday, May 6th - Semifinals
12:00pm: Marked Tree/WSGF winner vs. Mammoth Spring/Shirley winner
2:30pm: Armorel/Izard County winner vs. Hillcrest/Izard County winner
Saturday, May 7th
12:00pm: 3rd/4th Place Game
2:30pm: Championship Game
