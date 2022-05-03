Energy Alert
After years of searching Arkansas park, man finds 2.38-carat diamond

Adam Hardin found a 2.38 carat diamond, the largest one found at the park this year.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MURFREESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - For more than a decade, Adam Hardin has scoured the fields at Arkansas’s Crater of Diamonds State Park.

Recently, his efforts were rewarded when he found a 2.38-carat diamond, the largest one found at the park this year.

According to a Tuesday news release, Hardin was wet-sifting soil from the East Drain when he found the gem.

“It was right in the middle when I flipped my screen over,” Hardin said. “When I saw it, I said, ‘Wow! That’s a big diamond!’”

For more than a decade, Adam Hardin has scoured the fields at Arkansas’s Crater of Diamonds...
Hardin took his discovery to the park’s Diamond Discovery Center where staff registered the brown diamond.

“Mr. Hardin’s diamond is about the size of a pinto bean, with a coffee brown color and a rounded shape,” said Waymon Cox, park interpreter.

Hardin’s diamond is the largest found at the park since last September when a California visitor found a 4.38-carat yellow diamond.

He said he plans to sell the gem, which he has named “Frankenstone.”

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

